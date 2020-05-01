Knox County gyms open under new guidelines

Restrictions are being lifted at several businesses across Knox County Friday. Meanwhile some people are lifting weights at the gym once again, under new restrictions.

Workout Anytime in Bearden opened its doors at 9 a.m. Friday morning.

"From the time we opened this morning my first one that came in was a police officer that works out here. He was waiting for me this morning," April Nitzsche, the owner, said.

Exercise routines may be the same, but they'll look a little different under Knox County guidelines. Customers and staff inside the gym must wear face masks. They are also screened at the door with questions about their health. Nitzsche said sanitizer bottles will also be given out to each customer to bring around at the gym to spray off each machine before and after use.

Nitzsche said under the new guidelines, about 25 people can be inside the building. Workout Anytime will only allow up to 15 for the time being.

Nitzsche said, "I need to feel it out and feel how my staff is doing and all of these little things that we're putting in place -- how that is working. I don't want to be overwhelmed right now."

The facility is also running specials to bring in new clients.

From pumping weights to pumping music, Turbo Spin is also back open for clients. Instead of the typical 30 bikes, they're only allowing 10 inside the studio, also located in Bearden.

Paul Kullmar, an instructor, said, "It's been really great to have people coming back in and it's just a great feeling to welcome the fitness community back."

Kullmar said they are deep cleaning before and after each session.

Paul Kullmar said, "It's definitely interesting -- it's been a big transition."

April Nitzsche said, "It was almost like our grand opening when we did it nine years ago -- all over again. I've been nervous; excited. It's a whirl of emotions. I tell you -- having business shut down, it's very personal."