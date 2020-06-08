Knox County high school graduations begin

Knox County parents and students celebrated a graduation ceremony that almost didn't happen.

"I'm still kind of in shock to be honest," said Tonya Fraker about her daughter, Briley, graduating on Monday.

A few weeks late and sitting socially distanced, Briley elbowed her principal instead of shaking his hand as she grabbed her diploma.

"It feels amazing," said Briley Fraker.

Briley is one of the more than 200 students who took part in the ceremony. She went to Halls Elementary, Middle and High schools.

"We want to thank our county mayor for being our voice and letting the parents be here. That's just awesome," said Tonya Fraker.

Briley plans to attend Tennessee School of Beauty in the fall.