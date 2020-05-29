Knox County hits red light on COVID-19 phased reopening plan

Knox County has hit a benchmark red light for progress on the reduction of COVID-19 cases, according to standards set by the Knox County Health Department.

According to information published on the KCHD website, Knox County must report a stable or decreased number of COVID-19 cases in the county over a 14-day period.

Knox County has reported an increase of 16% and an active case increase of 40% cases since last Friday.

A red light signifies the trends are not moving towards benchmark attainment and may indicate mid-phase adjustments need to be made, according to the health department.

