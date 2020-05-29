Knox County hits red light on COVID-19 phased reopening plan

PHOTO: Manual extraction of coronavirus inside an extraction lab, Photo Date: 3/6/2020 (Source: Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf / CC BY 2.0)
Updated: Fri 1:16 PM, May 29, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Knox County has hit a benchmark red light for progress on the reduction of COVID-19 cases, according to standards set by the Knox County Health Department.

According to information published on the KCHD website, Knox County must report a stable or decreased number of COVID-19 cases in the county over a 14-day period.

Knox County has reported an increase of 16% and an active case increase of 40% cases since last Friday.

A red light signifies the trends are not moving towards benchmark attainment and may indicate mid-phase adjustments need to be made, according to the health department.

