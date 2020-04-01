Knox County judge orders sheriff to release arrestees

Knox County’s judges have ordered the sheriff's office to book and release all arrestees charged with misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies in an effort to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Memphis has canceled all out-of-custody court dates in April.

The moves come after the Tennessee Supreme Court last week ordered local judges to submit plans on how to reduce jail and prison populations.

A group has petitioned the Tennessee Supreme Court to go even further and order the release of a number of prisoners from the state's jails and prisons.

The court hasn't responded to the emergency petition.