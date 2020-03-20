Knox County launches COVID-19 information center

Knox County officials announced the launch of the COVID-19 Joint Information Center (JIC).

The center will be lead by the Knox County Health Department. The team also includes staff from the City and County Mayoral offices and partner agencies.

Anyone who believes they have symptoms of the coronavirus should call their medical provider.

They can also call the Knox County public information line at 865-215-5555 or toll-free at 888-288-6022.

The information line is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. Call volume is expected to be high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.

The health department says they will continue to deliver COVID-19 updates Tuesdays at 1 p.m. and Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.