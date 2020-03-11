Knox County launches coronavirus information line

The Knox County Health Department has launched a public information health line to answer questions about coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Citizens can call 865-215-5555 or toll-free at 888-288-6022.

As of March 11, there were 9 cases of coronavirus in Tennessee.

"Call volume is expected to be high," the KCHD said in a release. "Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time. People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers."

Guidance released by the CDC advises practicing preventative measures to help stop an outbreak in your community by:

- Avoiding contact with people who are sick

- If you are sick, stay home

- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

- Clean frequently touched surfaces daily

- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

- Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

For more information regarding CDC recommendations click here.

