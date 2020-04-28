Knox County man arrested after phone found in stolen truck

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff's office said a man was arrested after deputies found the man's cellphone in a stolen pickup truck.

Around 7 a.m. on April 15, the victim discovered his truck had been taken from his driveway. An hour later, the victim said he saw Samuel Russell, 41, selling tools from the stolen truck, according to reports.

KCSO said the stolen vehicle was found with the cellphone on Curtis Road near the victim's home later that day.

Deputies said the victim and Russell knew each other. The vehicle and tools were worth nearly $28,000.

Russell was arrested and faces charges of theft of property.

