Knox County man praises deputy for act of kindness

A Knox County man is drawing attention to an act of kindness from a Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy.

Source: Elijah McGinnis

Elijah McGinnis said a small gesture from a KCSO deputy last year changed his life, and, in this time of tension and unrest, he wanted to let people know about it.

Last year, McGinnis said he was pulled over for expired tags. He'd been pulled over before, but this time, McGinnis said the officer asked him to follow him to the county clerk's office--a trip McGinnis said he knew he couldn't pay for.

"On our way there, the entire time I’m thinking in my head, I know they’re $60, I probably have $40 in my bank account right now, and it’s not going to go through," he said.

Much to his surprise, however, the deputy pulled out his own wallet and paid for the tags.

"It’s one of those things where he probably didn’t even think about it when he got home, but for me, I’ve thought about it everyday," McGinnis said.

In this time of division, the deputy's small act of kindness prompted Elijah to share his story. "You have to sit down. You have to talk. You have to under stand where the other person is coming from. From both sides. That’s the only way anything is going to get better," he said.

