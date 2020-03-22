KCSO: 2 killed after Alcoa man crashes into home, shoots residents

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said two people are dead after a domestic dispute led to a man crashing into a home and shooting the residents inside.

On Saturday, deputies responded to calls of a vehicle that had crashed into a house followed by several gunshots.

Deputies said when they arrived on the scene they found the suspect, Ronnie Edward Johnson, 31, in the road near the home that was struck.

Investigators said Johnson was involved in a domestic issue with his fiance. The two went driving and reportedly ended up on Live Oak Circle during their argument.

According to reports, a physical altercation happened. During the fight, deputies said Johnson strangled the victim until she urinated on herself. The fiance was able to run away from Johnson.

The woman attempted to knock on the door of a home with lights on when Johnson allegedly tried to run her over. Deputies said the crash ended with his truck inside the home.

Johnson reportedly exited his vehicle and shot the two residents of the home before leaving the home and trying the find his fiance.

KCSO officials said one victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where she died of her injuries. The second victim died on the scene, according to KCSO.

Johnson was arrested and being held at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic assault.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

