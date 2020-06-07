Knox County offering free smoke detectors to residents

The Knox County Fire Bureau and Rural Metro Fire are offering free smoke detectors to local residents as a part of "Get Alarmed, Tennessee."

The "Get Alarmed" program is a grant-funded safety education and smoke alarm installation program administered by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

The program distributes 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms to participating fire departments who then deliver the education and install smoke alarms in at-risk homes across the state.

Contact Rural Metro Fire or the Knox County Fire Bureau for a free smoke detector.

To see a map of areas where free smoke alarms are offered, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.