Knox County offering free smoke detectors to residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Knox County Fire Bureau and Rural Metro Fire are offering free smoke detectors to local residents as a part of "Get Alarmed, Tennessee."
The "Get Alarmed" program is a grant-funded safety education and smoke alarm installation program administered by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
The program distributes 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms to participating fire departments who then deliver the education and install smoke alarms in at-risk homes across the state.
Contact Rural Metro Fire or the Knox County Fire Bureau for a free smoke detector.
To see a map of areas where free smoke alarms are offered, click here.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.