Seymour Volunteer Fire Department gets late Christmas gift

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department got a late Christmas gift Wednesday afternoon.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Commissioner Carson Daily handed over a $70,000 check at Station 2. The money will go toward the station's expansion project that will be build in three phases.

Phase 1 includes expanding and building of two bays used to house fire trucks and apparatus. Living quarters will be added in Phase 2 for volunteers working stand-by and overnight shifts.

This remodel will provide quarters for members working stand-by and overnight shifts. This space will give them an area to sleep and facilities to use while working stand-by and overnight shifts responding to 911 calls. It will also get them off the couch that sits in the administration's office.

More important, the chief said the donation, in the long run, could invite more people to live in the area.

"South Knox is the best place to live, along this corridor, you're 30 minutes from anywhere," Chief John Linsenbigler said.

Phase 3 will focus on relocating Station #1 to a safer location along Chapman Hwy. The idea is to expand, keep up with the population growth and allow for quick access into Station 1's Knox and Blount County coverage areas.

"Seymour Volunteer Fire Department has been serving our community since 1971." said Elaina DeLozier, SVFD Development Director. "Our community has grown over the years, and so have our fire and emergency services. As we approach our 50th year of service to the community, we begin a new chapter for SVFD."

The rest of the funding will come from community fundraisers.

Officials said they expect the first stages to be done by March.

