Knox County officials searching for missing 19-year-old

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff's Office are on the search for a missing 19-year-old.

Deputies said 19-year-old Campbell Peters was last seen leaving her home in West Knoxville Friday evening.

Peters was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red t-shirt. Officials describe Peters as 5'6" and 245 pounds. The 19-year-old has blue eyes and brown hair.

KCSO officials ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 865-215-2243.

