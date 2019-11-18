Knox County officials searching for missing man with dementia

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff's Office asked for the publics' help in the search for a missing man with dementia.

Jackie Harrison, 77, was separated from his family at a Walmart in Halls Sunday night. Officials said Harrison has several medical conditions that require medication.

Harrison was last seen wearing blue jeans, a multi-colored polo and a brown jacket. Officials said he could have on a baseball hat with what appeared to be a Broncos logo on it.

