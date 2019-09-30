Knox County receives highway safety grants

Knox County State Senators Becky Massey and Richard Briggs announced ten Highway Safety Grants were awarded to promote public safety on Knox County roads and stop drunk driving.

“I am very pleased that we have been able to secure these highway safety grants to help make our roads safer," said Senator Massey. "I also appreciate all the hard work that our local officials have done to help us to receive these funds."

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office will give out the grants. The awards are provided to agencies that applied for funding and meet the required criteria and highway safety standard.

“Road safety is an area of great concern for those we represent,” added Senator Briggs. “These funds will go a long way toward helping our local law enforcement reduce injuries and fatalities.”

The Knox County awards include:

$73,780 to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for police traffic services

• $50,000 to the Knoxville Police Department for Alcohol and Impaired Driving Enforcement

• $70,000 to the Tennessee Department of Safety District 1 for Police Traffic Services

• $306,200 to the Tennessee District Attorney General, 6th Judicial District for DUI Prosecution

• $1,700,000 to the University of Tennessee for Police Traffic Services

• $1,200,000 to the University of Tennessee for Safe Communities

• $96,552 to the University of Tennessee for Alcohol and Impaired Driving Education

• $88,900 to the University of Tennessee for Child Passenger Safety & Occupant Protection

• $59,341 to the University of Tennessee for Teen Driver Safety

• $5,175. to the University of Tennessee Police Department for High Visibility Enforcement

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

