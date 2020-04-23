Knox County releases details on which departments will be affected by 366 furloughs

The Knox County government released details about which departments would be affected by 366 furloughs being put place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs said the county waited as long as possible to enact the plan since it was going to have a very real impact on employee livelihoods, but at this difficult economic time the county must watch its spending.

“This was the hardest decision I’ve had to make since taking office,” said Mayor Jacobs. “I am hopeful that by beginning to bring businesses back online things will turn around quickly. It is my intent to bring everyone back to work as soon as possible.”

Furlough numbers are as follows:

Executive Branch Departments: 264

Libraries: 169

Health Department: 26

Engineering and Public Works: 22

Veterans and Senior Services: 17

Finance: 7

Information Technology: 7

Parks and Recreation: 7

Procurement: 5

Mayor’s Office: 2

Probation and Pretrial Release: 1

Risk Management: 1

Benefits: 0

Regional Forensic Center: 0

Human Resources: 0

County offices: 102

Clerk: 20

Criminal Court Clerk: 19

Trustee: 19

Circuit Court Clerk :16

Property Assessor: 13

Register of Deeds: 11

Law Director: 3

Chancery Court: 1

The county Human Resources and Benefits department, and the Regional Forensic Center, were exempted from issuing furloughs due to high demand on already overwhelmed staff.

The furloughs will officially begin May 9.

Impacted employees will continue to receive health coverage and other benefits from Knox County throughout furlough as well as up to $275 per week from the State of Tennessee and $600 from the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relieve and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for a total of up $875 per week while unemployed.

