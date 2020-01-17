Sparta cave rescue requires help from Knox Co.

A local rescue team was called to an incident in Sparta, Tennessee.

The Knox County Rescue's cave and vertical team was called to a cave rescue outside of Crossville Friday night, according to the Knox County Rescue Squad.

The circumstances surrounding the rescue were not immediately available.

Knox County Rescue’s Cave and Vertical Team has been requested to Sparta, TN for a cave rescue. — Knox County Rescue (@knoxrescuesquad) January 18, 2020

