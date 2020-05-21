Mayor Jacobs says county saved more than $80,000 by cutting mowing contracts

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs praised the County Parks & Rec Department for saving more than $80,000 by partially moving its lawn mowing contracts in-house.

According to a post on the mayor's Facebook Page, contractors currently mow about 30 parks throughout the county. Jacobs says a newly-formed crew will take over nine of them and save roughly $83,400 a year in the process.

“After evaluating our staff, we were able to reassign some work and create a second mowing crew,” said Senior Director of Parks and Recreation Paul White. “During the summer months, they’ll be able to mow the parks each week and when it gets colder, they can join the other teams and work on the big projects.”

The department’s other 4-person crew oversees 13 parks and greenways.

“The budget is going to be difficult this year and this creative cost-savings will help alleviate some budgetary stress,” said Mayor Jacobs. “Constituents expect our parks to be clean and well-maintained. Our Parks and Recreation teams are the ones doing that work, even though people rarely see it as it’s happening. They do an incredible job.”

The new crew will take over the contracted parks on Saturday, May 23.

