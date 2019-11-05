Knox County schools keep kids busy on Election Day

A day off from school is a kid's dream. For 10-year-old Niko, he used the free time to daydream about his future.

"I don't want to be like the president, but I want to be a voter," Niko said.

He and his classmates were are out of school on Election Day and visited the Beaumont Magnet's playground for their Fall Festival. Niko said he can't wait to be a part of the patriotic day when he's 18-years-old. He even wore a shirt that said "future voter."

"I mean, I think I just want to help the country and believe what I believe is right," he said.

Voting is something he and his mother talk about.

"My mom just had a baby, so she's still in recovery and yet she's still going to vote- even though she's in pain," he said. "My mom is setting a really good example, so if that ever happens to me when I'm older I might do the same thing."

He wasn't the only kid having fun at Beaumont Magnet's Fall Festival. Some children were out with their families meeting with more than a dozen resource groups.

They got hands-on learning with the Knoxville Department's Bomb Squad, a bookmobile and a music teacher.

It's was like an extended recess put on by Knoxville's Community Development Corporation and Great Schools Partnership.

We wanted them to get out of their houses, come together and just celebrate all the things we have here. We celebrate all of our families, so this is also a way to say thank you and let's have some fun," Jill Atkin, a coordinator, said.

The annual event kept everyone engaged, informed, and judging by the smiles, happy.

