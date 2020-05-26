Knox County schools resume athletic activity

Knox County Schools allowed athletes to resume activities this week, and that move saw veteran coach and Athletics Director Clark Duncan leading his South-Doyle Cherokees out onto the football stadium turf for the first time in a couple months.

”We all understand why it was," he told WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo. "We don’t question that, but still we hurt for those kids that didn’t get to play in championship games and the Spring Fling because that’s an exciting time of year," said Duncan.

While his team is back on the field, business isn't back to the usual. In fact, he said it's just the opposite, "In the field, we’re still 50 or less and we’ll stay social distanced. We’ll work and do what we normally do, non-contact stuff. June 1 we’ll get back in the weight room with masks, and we’ll be social distanced here too with a limited number in the weight room.”

Duncan said they’re hoping they can get through June and July and into phase three and hopefully into phase four, which would mean a return to football.

He said, "I feel very confident that we’re gonna be back to being able to play. We know this thing is gonna rear it’s ugly head back up at some point and time, and hopefully we find a vaccine and get through the season...we’ll see.”

By the way, congratulations are in order for coach Duncan! He had 17 years as head coach at Powell and now is entering his 12th at South-Doyle, the former Vol will also enter the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame this summer.

