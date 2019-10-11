Knox County, Ky suspect known as 'Snowman' arrested for drug trafficking

Knox County authorities say a man is behind bars following an undercover drug investigation.

Deputies arrested 73-year-old James Martin, known as "Snowman," on Monday and charged him with trafficking in a controlled substance.

The sheriff's office said Martin was out on bond following an August 2018 arrest for six counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and other charges.

The Monday arrest violates Martin's bond conditions. Martin remains in the Knox County Detention Center.