Knox County, Ky suspect known as 'Snowman' arrested for drug trafficking

73-year-old James "Snowman" Martin was arrested on drug charges / Source: (Knox County Sheriff's Office)
Posted:

GRAY, Ky. (WKYT) — Knox County authorities say a man is behind bars following an undercover drug investigation.

Deputies arrested 73-year-old James Martin, known as "Snowman," on Monday and charged him with trafficking in a controlled substance.

The sheriff's office said Martin was out on bond following an August 2018 arrest for six counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and other charges.

The Monday arrest violates Martin's bond conditions. Martin remains in the Knox County Detention Center.

 