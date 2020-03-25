Knox County to pay for some COVID-19 testing for uninsured

Knox County will pay for COVID-19 testing for uninsured residents, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced Wednesday.

“One of the most important things we can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 is extensive testing,” Mayor Jacobs said. “As we continue to keep our community protected, we’re happy to help people who cannot afford that cost.”

To qualify, those without insurance must first call the KCDC at 865-215-5555. A release from Knox County said health department staff will assess patients over the phone to determine testing options.

They said those who call must be symptomatic and meet clinical guidelines to be tested.

Knox County said tests are limited.

Symptoms include a fever of more than 100.4, a cough and shortness of breath.

For more information, go here.

