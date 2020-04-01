Knox County unveiling school plan Monday

Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas sent a release to families Wednesday with information on the school system's plan to educate students during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The program, called "KCS at Home," is voluntary and completion "will not affect a student's grade," Thomas said.

The plan hopes to keep kids engaged and learning throughout the school closure. The resources will be made available here starting Monday.

"For our families who do not have access to the internet or a device at home, paper packets will be available by grade band for PreK, K-2, 3-5, 6-8 as well as for student supports. Due to the complexity of

student schedules, resources and support for high school students will be provided online only."

Thomas said paper packets will be available at KCS meal distribution sites. Officials request you stay in your vehicle and a packet will be brought to you.

High school students in IB, AP, Dual Enrollment or industry certification courses will receive new materials for upcoming exams.

Thomas said the school system will be offering K-8 videos featuring KCS teachers to accompany packet information. They will be feature on KCS' YouTube Channel and will be aired Monday-Friday 8 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. on KCS TV Comcast Channel 10. They will also be airing on East Tennessee PBS.

"We understand that you have many questions and concerns. We are hoping to receive further guidance from the Tennessee State Board of Education on April 9, 2020, during its special-called meeting, and we will update you as we know more," Thomas said.

To address community questions, the school system is hosting a virtual meeting from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 7. It will be live streamed on KCS TV Comcast Channel 10. You are asked to submit questions by 5 p.m. April 4. You can submit them here: kcsathome@knoxschools.org.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.