Knoxville nonprofit in 'desperate' need of volunteers to help elderly pet owners

Knox PAWS is in desperate need of volunteers to help elderly clients with their pets, according to a social media post by the non-profit organization.

In a post on Facebook, Knox PAWS asked for people to help their elderly clients take their pets to the vet or grooming sessions. Many of the foundations clients are home bound and unable to do these tasks on their own.

Knox PAWS' purpose is to help match animals in need of an owner with senior citizens.

WVLT spoke with a Knoxville teen who is attempting to collect 700 pounds of dog and cat for Knox PAWS.

If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering, call 865-524-2786.

