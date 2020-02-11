Knox Rescue Squad saves driver who hydroplaned

It only takes a second to need the Knox Rescue Squad's help.

Driver removed from vehicle (Source: WVLT)

A driver hydroplaned off Andrew Johnson Highway before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Her car jumped and landed on an embankment.

Crews secured ropes to a tree and to her car to keep it from falling into the river below.

Minutes later, her life was saved thanks to the efforts of first responders.

"I'm glad that we had the trained and equipped responders to be there," said John Whited, Knox County Rescue, Deputy Chief.

He explained Tuesday's scene was unusual for the car to have jumped the river.

"You lose control and anything can happen," said Whited.

He's grateful the driver could be saved.

"It could have been tragic," explained Whited, "Because of the water involved, the impact, the amount of crash that there was it could've been very unfortunate. We're lucky enough that we were able to get to her in time and get her out of that situation."

Crews said they've had half a dozen rescues in the past week.

