Tornado-torn Cleveland getting help from Knox County first responders

The Knoxville Fire Department, Rural Metro and Karns Fire came together to aid the Bradley County first responders with their tornado recovery efforts.

Rural Metro reported the three departments came together Monday and formed a Strike Team of Apparatus and personnel to send to the Bradley County area after a tornado hit the area overnight Easter Sunday.

"Please remember them for safe travels and for the people impacted in that area," Rural Metro wrote in a tweet Monday morning.

