Knoxville business offers veterans free outdoor adventure

Navitat Knoxville is offering their services for free to veterans this Veteran's Day weekend.

As a part of their 'Salute to Service' event, all veterans are welcomed to the park for free from November 8 through the 10th. Family members of veterans are also welcomed to join for a 10 percent off discount.

The tree-based adventure park is located at Ijams Nature Center. The park offers different zip-line and ropes course activities for people of all ages.

Navitat was ranked No.1 of 36 in a list of best outdoor activities, tours, zip-line and aerial adventure parks by Tripadvisor.com .

The holiday special is a first call first serve basis. You can call the park at 855-927-0234 to reserve a spot, or book upon arrival.

