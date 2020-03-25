Knoxville Area Transit urges the public to limit bus use to essential trips only

Knoxville Area Transit is urging the public to refrain from using public transit.

According to a release, KAT is attempting to limit busloads to 10 passengers or fewer per vehicle, following the Knox County Health Department's Safer at Home Order which prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.

Passengers will not be required to pay a fare or use the farebox until further notice.

"We want to be available to everyone who needs us, but we are also trying to be as safe as possible and carefully follow the Health Department's guidance during this time," says Melissa Roberson,Interim Director for the City of Knoxville. "We appreciate the support and understanding of our passengers during this pandemic."

KAT is currently maintaining regular bus service.

