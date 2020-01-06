Knoxville Area Transit announced it will be changing its bus routes

Knoxville Area Transit announced that it will be changing some of its bus routes starting on Monday, January 6.

KAT announced in a tweet that its routes will see service updates starting on Monday.

With the new year comes new/improved �� service! On Mon., Jan. 6️⃣ some KAT routes will see service updates. Below is a summary! ��Note��Rt 13 will connect with Rt 20 to get Downtown. Rt 90 will service the Walbrook Superstop connecting to Rt 11/16. Rt 42 will operate on Sundays! pic.twitter.com/SNqLac2ndq — KAT (@kat_bus) January 3, 2020

Click here for more updates regarding the service changes.

