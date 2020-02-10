Knoxville Bar Association offering free legal advice clinic for veterans

The Knoxville Bar Association announced a free legal advice clinic for veterans will be held on Feb. 12.

The clinic will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Knox County Public Defender's Community Law Office at 1101 Liberty Street.

The clinic will allow veterans to receive general advice and referral clinic and is estimated to serve between 20 and 30 veterans in the community each month.

Veterans who attend the clinic can get advice on a wide variety of legal issues, including family law, landlord/tenant, bankruptcy, criminal defense, consumer protection, contract disputes, child support and personal injury, among other issues.

The Veterans Legal Advice Clinic is a joint project of the Knoxville Barristers, the Young Lawyers Division of the Knoxville Bar Association, KBA/Barristers Access to Justice Committees, Legal Aid of East Tennessee, Knox County Public Defender's Community Law Office, the University of Tennessee College of Law, Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law and the local Veteran's Affairs Office.

The Knoxville Bar Association is currently working on a number of initiatives to assist veterans in Tennessee. The KBA has worked with a number of veteran's organizations to help identify and match local resources and needs.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.