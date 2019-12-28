Knoxville Big Brothers, Big Sisters featured in 'Humans of New York' post

East Tennessee Big Brother Big Sisters has garnered national attention from a viral social media post that featured a Big Brother and Little Brother from Knoxville.

Humans of New York, a social media, account that tells the stories of random people walking on the streets of New York, shared the story of Adam and Brandon who met through Big Brother's Big Sister's of East Tennessee.

Adam was a graduate student at the time he became a Big Brother to Brandom who was in middle school.

“I’d just turned twelve. I think Dad realized that I needed somebody in my life. He was working two jobs so I never had anyone to talk to. Mom wasn’t around," Brandon shared in the post.

Brandon said middle school was a "complete disaster" because he had no friends and was getting bullied. Brandon was introduced to Adam by his dad after coming home from school one day.

The two were only supposed to meet two times a month, but Brandon said it became more like three times a week.

"He helped me study. I could call him whenever I felt sad. And he helped me with my anger outbursts," Brandon said. "Whenever I was having a bad day, we’d go to a bridge near his house and throw a bunch of rocks in the creek. He helped me so much over the years."

Even after Adam moved to New York the two kept in touch. Brandon said he was able to complete his last two years of high school on his own.

"He promised me that if I graduated with all B’s, he’d fly me up to New York for a visit. Well, I did better than that. I graduated with all A’s and B’s.," Brandon said.

Brandon and Adam created a tradition of eating together at Shoney's. Adam even kept a picture from their first outing.

“In the beginning, there was a lot of silence. And whenever he did talk, I’d just say, ‘I get that, I get that.’ After a few days of that, he told me, ‘Thanks for trying to get me.’ ” Adam said.

To learn more about East Tennessee Big Brother Big Sisters click here.

