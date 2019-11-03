Knoxville participates in 23rd annual "Buddy Walk"

More than 300-thousand Americans across the country are expected to walk together for down syndrome awareness this fall.

Knoxvillians are taking part in the 23rd annual buddy walk at World's Fair Park on November 3rd.

"It's crazy really how quickly strangers become a contact or somebody that you can reach out to and have a conversation with. Somebody, you didn't know beforehand and the outreach we've given just because of it and that we've received has just been pretty crazy," said Stephen Kinkade.

Last year alone, Buddy Walk events raised more than 14 million dollars to benefit national advocacy initiatives, which includes local programs and services.

