Knoxville Center Mall has a future, but is it bright?

It's hard to miss the empty parking lots, missing store signs and less shoppers at Knoxville Center Mall in East Knoxville.

Dustin Wyrick with BFK Esports thought he found a way to attract more people to the mall with laser tag.

"I thought because the rent was affordable and there is still a community there that can be served, I thought that we could actually bring something of value there," Wyrick said.

He said business was slow. KPD launched an investigation into a shooting that happened next door, so he said safety was the last straw and left after five months of business.

Major retailers like Victoria's Secret, Sears and now Belk closed their doors.

WVLT spoke with a representative with Avison Young. The agency is the property managers for the mall's owner, Knoxville Partners LLC.

They said they're working with local police to resolve any safety issues and there's a plan to revitalize the mall. Those plans aren't ready to be released, according to a spokesperson.

Michael Covington, who works to help East Knoxville grow, said he has an idea of his own.

"I'm trying to give them friendly nudges to just look at the prospect of converting this facility, and I've tried to shame them to the degree by saying Vanderbilt has done something really spectacular in Nashville. I challenge UT Medical to do the something spectacular thing here at East Towne Mall," Covington said.

Until an official plan is announced, the question remains, what does the future look like for the mall?

WVLT called UT Medical to learn if they'd entertain the idea of buying the mall, but have not received a response.

