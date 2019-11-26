Knoxville Children's Theatre presents 'Elf: The Musical, Jr.'

The Knoxville Children's Theatre will present "Elf: The Musical Jr," during the month of December.

The show is based on the Broadway musical and the 2003 comedy film.

The musical will be performed by 27 young actors from ages 8 to 17. The show's designers are all high and middle school students.

The show will be performed from Dec. 6-22, Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m.; Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.; and Sundays at 3 p.m.

On Dec. 15 and 22 there will be additional performances at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available on the Knoxville Children's Theatre website.

