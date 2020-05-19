Knoxville City Council passes budget plans for city in 8-1 vote

In an 8-1 vote, the Knoxville City Council approved Mayor Indya Kincannon's first budget.

The budget proposes no tax increases, no furloughs, no cuts to city departments and is expected to give employees a 2.5% pay increase.

Councilwoman Amelia Parker voted against the new budget.

Councilwoman Parker expressed her concerns with the budget after a group of public speakers said they felt that the budget was not there to help the community.

In addition to the budget, other issues surrounding Knoxville were discussed, such as homelessness.

During this time the city has decided that homeless camps will not be moved or displaced during this pandemic.

Mayor Kincannon explained that a dumpster and porta potties were set to be placed near the Blackstock Avenue area which has a growing homeless population at the moment. She confirms the dumpster is already there, hoping it can help keep the area clean.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

