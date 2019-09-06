Knoxville College alumni helps to pick up the pieces on campus

Historic Knoxville College has had a rollercoster of changes, from losing its accreditation to buildings abandoned on campus.

"It really tests your will. It tests your faith. It tests your patience. It tests all of those things," Interim President Keith Lindsey said.

Lindsey and other Knoxville College leaders are working to pass the biggest test of their own.

"Getting our fiscal affairs in order {and} looking at our academic programs," Lindsey said.

The historical black college stopped classes for four years and lost its accreditation. They're slowly turning things around. A student graduated this year and the college now offers free classes, but only online. So, buildings still sit abandoned on the campus.

It's a sad sight to alumni who knew a different school.

"It's hurtful," said Alvin Armstead, the KC Alumni President. "They made me do better, they made me become a better person. They made me want to do better for myself. And, that's the dream that I want for other young people who might have came from the same type of situations I've come from."

The association is getting ready for homecoming next month by hosting a couple of campus-wide clean ups.

"We cut trees, raked {and} sawed. We did everything," Armstead said.

The association also hosting fundraising events for the college.

"We're going to blow breath right into the college, because its purpose is too big. Its purpose is bigger than all of us," Rhonda Maliaki Guthrie, an alumni said.

Interim President Lindsey said the school hopes to apply for accreditation next year.

