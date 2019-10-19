Knoxville College holds 144th homecoming celebration

Knoxville College kicked off its annual homecoming celebration on Friday.

Hundreds of KC Alumni gathered at the historically black college over the weekend, attending many events including tailgating in the newly revamped yard of the school's main building.

Despite the college recently losing it's accreditation and most of it's enrolled students and staff, KC Alumni continue to come and celebrate their Alma Mater in hopes that it will soon be resurrected.

"In my days at Knoxville College, the college was flourishing, it was something to do all the time," said Alumni Stanley Thompson. "Football, basketball, we were winning championships. It was the place to be for a black person in school."

Knoxville College's last graduating class was in 2014 and dedicated Alumni and faculty have been working together to get the school back on it's feet ever since.

"Just to see all the family come back and they see the state of the college and we know that it's going to take a lot of work to get us back to where we were years ago." said Homecoming Committee Chairman Michael Rodgers.

KC's homecoming celebration continues through Sunday evening. You can find a full list of homecoming events and how to support the school here.

