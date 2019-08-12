Knoxville College offering free admission

Students seeking to further their education may get free tuition with Knoxville College.

According to Dr. Keith Lindsey, the interim president of Knoxville College, free tuition to Knoxville College is being offered in the 2019-2020 school year.

Students who qualify may get free tuition. To find out if you qualify, go here.

Lindsey said they were offering free college tuition for no reason other than, "We are trying to educate all who desire to learn and receive a quality education from a historic institution of higher learning."

Lindsey said students who meet the requirements will be given a tuition waiver.

