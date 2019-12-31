Knoxville Diocese reaches settlement with accuser

The Diocese of Knoxville announced it has reached a financial settlement with a man who made accusations against two now-deceased priests.

According to the a release from the Diocese, officials with the church settled with the man following a lawsuit he launched in July 2019.

In the release, the diocese said that they were first made aware of the allegations in 2018 and they "immediately contacted state authorities and encouraged -- to file a report with law enforcement."

The diocese announced that the settlement would be covered by insurance "and will not impact the diocesan budget or its charitable missions."

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.