Knoxville Eagle Scout making a difference for pets

13-year-old Adam Lunsford from Knoxville, Tenn. is an Eagle Scout from troop 40.

He chose Knox Paws for his Eagle Scout Project. The foundation's purpose is to help match animals in need of an owner with senior citizens.

Lunsford made it his mission to provide pet care and needs to lower-income senior citizens in the program. His goal was to raise 700 pounds of dog and cat food. That equates to a month's supply of food for the pets.

As of Sunday evening, Lunsford's collections totaled 2,301 pounds of food which is more than 3 months worth.

Lunsford will deliver the food to the Knoxville Tennessee Stake office on Oct. 17 at 2:00 p.m. The office is located at 2247 Western Avenue.

Troop 40 is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

