Knoxville Facebook group making sure no one goes hungry

A popular Facebook page called Knoxville Eats is making sure that people in Knoxville don't go hungry. They're connecting people in need with people who want to help.

(WVLT)

Stephanie Wren says her world was rocked before the coronavirus.

"My husband passed away in December. This quarantine, the self -quarantine that was kind of like what I was already doing because my husband just passed away. I’m not out here trying to do things. I go to the grocery store anything I do in life involves my kids," said Stephanie.

She has three boys- aged 5,16, and 18.

"I was out of snacks I was out of bread and milk. Lord, the milk they were drinking two gallons a day if I would let them. That's how it impacted me as far that has the coronavirus financially. I wasn’t prepared food-wise for them to be home 24 hours a day," said Stephanie.

She was finding it hard to budget for meals and snacks for them. That’s when she found Knoxville Eats Food Pantry on Facebook.

The page allows you to sponsor a family or give whatever you have in your pantry. Chloe Cox is one of the administrators for the page.

"There’s always been a need more so because of the coronavirus," said Cox.

In the last month, they've been able to help 25 families get all of the food they need. The money and donations stay local so you can see who you are helping.

Stephanie says she's even stayed in touch with her sponsor Donna and sent her pictures of the meals she was able to make because of the donation.

"Donna is the best I’ve made like a new best friend I love you, Donna," said Stephanie.

They currently have three families looking for donations, but they get more almost every day. You can get involved by clicking here:

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

