An Elton John concert set for Thompson Boling Arena on June 6 has been cancelled, according to event organizers.

"The tough decision has been made for the upcoming Elton John 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' show at Thompson-Boling Arena on June 6, 2020 to be rescheduled to 2021, as the health of Elton’s fans is of upmost importance," said a release.

An exact new date for the show has not been determined.

