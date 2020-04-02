Knoxville Expo Center could be alternative healthcare center

On Thursday, Governor Bill Lee said state and local officials were working with the Army Corps of Engineers to turn sites into alternative healthcare facilities in the wake of COVID-19.

The new centers would deal with the "possible surge" in COVID-19 cases.

The Knoxville Expo Center is one of them, the governor said during a press briefing.

Lee said he would be speaking with local Knoxville leaders on April 3 to see about moving forward with the plan. Knoxville isn't the only spot for alternative healthcare centers.

The Music City Center in Nashville will be turned into a COVID-19 patient facility for those who need care but "not critical care," Lee said.

The Gateway Shopping Center in Memphis is set to become an alternative healthcare as well.

