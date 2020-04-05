Knoxville Facebook group making 10,000 face masks for essential workers

Members of the Facebook group "Knoxville Area Masks Makers" said they are making nearly 10,000 masks for essential workers in the area.

Sandra Sacco, an Administrator of the group said the group has faced a slight challenge in purchasing supplies needed for the masks.

"The problem is getting the interfacing," said Sacco. "It's non-woven and that's what blocks the particulates, if you get coughed on or sneezed on. It blocks it and keeps it a little bit more secure."

The group consists of nearly 200 women who sew the masks and deliver them to hospitals, truck drivers and restaurant workers. Sacco said making the masks is something she knew she had to do.

"I wish I could do more,"said Sacco. "I wish I was capable of sewing quicker, putting it together, getting the supplies faster. I just feel the need is there."

