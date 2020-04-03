Knoxville organization helping those suffering from domestic abuse

Governor Lee told Tennesseeans Friday that there has been an increase in domestic violence and child abuse.

The Knoxville Family Justice Center has decided that in response they will be making safety cards to hand out to delivery drivers and such to include in orders.

The purpose of the cards is to reach those that may be in danger and give them ways to ask for help. Some of these ways include multiple helplines and different websites to help.

