Knoxville Fanboy Expo event postponed until 2021

The Knoxville Fanboy Expo event set for August 2020 won't be held until 2021.

Anyone who has already purchased tickets for the event has several options:

1) Keep the ticket to use at Fanboy Expo 2021. Anyone who keeps their ticket will get their choice of a limited edition T-shirt or print designed and signed by DC Comic artist Tom Nguyen.

2) Use the ticket at another Fanboy Expo in 2020 or 2021.

3) Submit a refund request before June 15

Anyone who would like to request a refund or transfer their ticket to another event should visit the Fanboy website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.