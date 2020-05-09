Knoxville Fire Department searching Holston River after boat overturns, victim survives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- A search is underway at Holston River after a fishing boat overturned Saturday evening.
According to the Knoxville Fire Department, the victim made his way to the bank and got out on his own.
Knoxville Fire Department working a water rescue Holston River between Asheville Hwy and I-40, capsized fishing boat, victim made his way to the bank and got out on his own. Ambulance crew with victim for hypothermia. Now searching for overturned boat.— Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) May 9, 2020
Ambulance crews are with the victim over concerns of hypothermia.
This is a developing story.
