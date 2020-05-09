Knoxville Fire Department searching Holston River after boat overturns, victim survives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- A search is underway at Holston River after a fishing boat overturned Saturday evening.

According to the Knoxville Fire Department, the victim made his way to the bank and got out on his own.


Ambulance crews are with the victim over concerns of hypothermia.

This is a developing story.

