Knoxville Fire Department searching Holston River after boat overturns, victim survives

A search is underway at Holston River after a fishing boat overturned Saturday evening.

According to the Knoxville Fire Department, the victim made his way to the bank and got out on his own.

Knoxville Fire Department working a water rescue Holston River between Asheville Hwy and I-40, capsized fishing boat, victim made his way to the bank and got out on his own. Ambulance crew with victim for hypothermia. Now searching for overturned boat. — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) May 9, 2020

Ambulance crews are with the victim over concerns of hypothermia.

This is a developing story.

