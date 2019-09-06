Knoxville Fraternal Order of Police lodge calls for KPD body cams, solutions for staff issues

The Fraternal Order of Police Volunteer Lodge 2 released a statement Friday morning expressing their desire for officers to be equipped with body cameras.

"Knoxville Police Officers are honest, dedicated, and hard-working public servants who strive to keep the community safe under increasingly difficult conditions," the statement read. "They have nothing to hide and welcome the use of body cameras as an additional tool to accomplish this mission."

The statement goes on to call for a broader discussion about the need for a conversation to discuss why "many career officers are leaving the department."

"Our citizens and law enforcement professionals deserve nothing less," the statement reads.