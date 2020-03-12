Knoxville Ice Bears season suspended due to coronavirus

The Southern Professional Hockey League announced on Thursday that the 2019-2020 season was canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.

The Knoxville Ice Bears announced on Twitter that, "For the safety of our fans, players, team personnel and arena staff, the Southern Professional Hockey League today announced that due to concerns over the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, it has suspended the 2019-2020 season effective immediately."

The Knoxville Ice Bears requested that questions about the move be held off until March 13.

As of March 12, Tennessee had 18 cases of coronavirus, one of them in Knox County.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.