Knoxville Jimmy John's asking for messages for big deliveries to local hospitals

Mike Mayes owns a Jimmy John's franchise in Knoxville. This year he was hoping to do something special for nurses and healthcare workers, but he needs your help.

Mayes says this week they are delivering nearly 5,000 sandwiched to local hospitals in the area. They've participated in Nurse Appreciation Week for the past 4-5 years, but want to make this year special.

"With COVID-19 we really want to do something special for our front line healthcare workers," said Mayes

The week long holiday is supposed to take place in March. Mayes says they wanted to do this earlier while hospitals remain less busy.

"We’ve got the food covered! But we launched a campaign to try to get people in our community to shoot a quick note of encouragement or thanks that we can include in each of these lunch boxes we’re delivering this week," said Mayes

You can type up a quick message you'd like one of the healthcare workers to receive and send it to jjsthanksnurses@gmail.com.

"Our healthcare workers who could really use the community rallying around them," said Mayes.

