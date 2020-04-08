Knoxville Lowe's employee tests positive for COVID-19

Lowe's confirmed that an employee at a Knoxville location tested positive for COVID-19.

A store representative said an employee at the Lowe's location on Clinton Highway tested positive for the virus and last worked on March 31.

The representative said the employee was quarantined and has been receiving care.

"The store remains open and has been extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines. In an abundance of caution, associates who had worked closely with this individual over a period of time have been put on a paid leave," Lowe's said.

Tennessee had more than 4,000 cases of COVID-19 as of April 8. Knox County had 146.

